Silphium Asset Management Ltd Lowers Stake in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Silphium Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 65.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,079 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 53,500 shares during the period. Silphium Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 212.6% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $166,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 645,642 shares in the company, valued at $77,477,040. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 9,384 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $1,127,862.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 536,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,459,339.28. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,015 shares of company stock valued at $15,082,012. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $124.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $124.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.66.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 3.26%.The firm had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Walmart from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 target price (up previously from $123.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Truist Financial set a $127.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Mizuho set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Thirty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.37.

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

