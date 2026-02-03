Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 13,573 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,573 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $33,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.26, for a total value of $622,379.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 13,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,698,558.62. This represents a 7.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Shafer sold 10,725 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $6,435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,238,600. The trade was a 36.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,517 shares of company stock worth $72,363,568. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMO stock opened at $582.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $593.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $539.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $218.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $583.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.68.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

