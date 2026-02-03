Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $35.54 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.1% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $35,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,392,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537,661 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,827,714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,407,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,680,004,000 after buying an additional 1,183,038 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,766,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,913,000 after acquiring an additional 564,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 87.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,152,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,238,000 after acquiring an additional 536,679 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY opened at $1,043.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $986.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,133.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,056.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $892.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 29.35%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Loop Capital set a $950.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, December 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,162.75.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

