TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Sells 6,288 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lessened its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 80.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,567 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,288 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,963,515 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,489,675,000 after buying an additional 180,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,086,995 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,122,631,000 after acquiring an additional 174,247 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,831,447 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,805,241,000 after purchasing an additional 88,066 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,606,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,730,415,000 after purchasing an additional 734,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,544,520 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,125,988,000 after purchasing an additional 564,136 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rothschild Redb raised Autodesk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.31.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $255.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.67. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $232.67 and a 12 month high of $329.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The software company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 52.06%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.180-10.250 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.590-2.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Autodesk

Here are the key news stories impacting Autodesk this week:

Positive Sentiment: J.P. Morgan upgraded ADSK from “neutral” to “overweight” and set a $319 price target (about ~25% upside from recent levels), citing AI-driven demand for design software and calling this a “buy the dip” opportunity. This upgrade is the primary catalyst for the stock’s upward move today. JPMorgan upgrade coverage

J.P. Morgan upgraded ADSK from “neutral” to “overweight” and set a $319 price target (about ~25% upside from recent levels), citing AI-driven demand for design software and calling this a “buy the dip” opportunity. This upgrade is the primary catalyst for the stock’s upward move today. Positive Sentiment: Autodesk is executing cost realignment — earlier this quarter the company announced a ~7% workforce reduction to free up spending for cloud and AI initiatives. Investors often view targeted cuts that fund higher‑growth areas as margin and execution positives if product investment accelerates. Workforce cut coverage

Autodesk is executing cost realignment — earlier this quarter the company announced a ~7% workforce reduction to free up spending for cloud and AI initiatives. Investors often view targeted cuts that fund higher‑growth areas as margin and execution positives if product investment accelerates. Neutral Sentiment: Autodesk scheduled its Q4 FY2026 earnings conference call for Feb. 26 — investors will be watching revenue, margin progress, and any commentary on AI product monetization and subscription growth. The call timing can cause short‑term trading before the print. Earnings call notice

Autodesk scheduled its Q4 FY2026 earnings conference call for Feb. 26 — investors will be watching revenue, margin progress, and any commentary on AI product monetization and subscription growth. The call timing can cause short‑term trading before the print. Neutral Sentiment: Market writeups noted ADSK closed higher today vs. the prior session, a direct reflection of the analyst upgrade and coverage. Short‑term price moves are being reported in market summaries. Zacks price recap

Market writeups noted ADSK closed higher today vs. the prior session, a direct reflection of the analyst upgrade and coverage. Short‑term price moves are being reported in market summaries. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short‑interest data appears to show zero shares (and NaN changes), likely a reporting anomaly; current days‑to‑cover metrics are effectively meaningless until corrected. This looks like a data glitch rather than a real change in short positioning.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company’s product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.