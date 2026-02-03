Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $48.85 Million Stock Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 743,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,378 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $48,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 2.2% during the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Summitry LLC grew its position in CocaCola by 1.9% during the second quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its stake in CocaCola by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A raised its holdings in CocaCola by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 30,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Enterprises LLC lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KO. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CocaCola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.69.

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $75.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.92 and its 200 day moving average is $69.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.36. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $75.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

In other CocaCola news, EVP Manuel Arroyo sold 139,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $9,889,981.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,143.60. The trade was a 70.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $2,250,751.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,894,396.10. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 211,704 shares of company stock worth $15,005,595 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

