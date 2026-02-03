Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $38.68 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,268 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $38,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthCollab LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on IDXX shares. BTIG Research set a $800.00 target price on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $775.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $830.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $765.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $760.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 9,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.34, for a total transaction of $6,628,979.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,149 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,937.66. This trade represents a 30.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDXX stock opened at $639.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $703.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $662.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.14 and a 52-week high of $769.98.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 67.78%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.290-14.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting IDEXX Laboratories this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat: IDXX posted $3.08 EPS (vs. $2.93 consensus) and $1.091B in revenue (up ~14% YoY), with expanding margins — a sign of continued underlying demand and efficiency. IDEXX Laboratories Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Q4 beat: IDXX posted $3.08 EPS (vs. $2.93 consensus) and $1.091B in revenue (up ~14% YoY), with expanding margins — a sign of continued underlying demand and efficiency. Positive Sentiment: Management cites resilient demand at vet clinics and higher testing per visit; it says 2026 revenue and profit are expected to come in above Wall Street’s prior estimates. IDEXX forecasts 2026 revenue, profit above estimates on strong demand for pet diagnostics

Management cites resilient demand at vet clinics and higher testing per visit; it says 2026 revenue and profit are expected to come in above Wall Street’s prior estimates. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance is mixed: FY‑2026 EPS was guided to a range (14.290–14.800) that overlaps the consensus (≈14.45), and revenue guidance sits at the low end of estimates ($4.6–4.7B), leaving room for investor interpretation on growth pacing.

Guidance is mixed: FY‑2026 EPS was guided to a range (14.290–14.800) that overlaps the consensus (≈14.45), and revenue guidance sits at the low end of estimates ($4.6–4.7B), leaving room for investor interpretation on growth pacing. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: despite the beat, shares sold off in early trading — indicating investors were disappointed by the tone or range of guidance (or rotated out after the run‑up). IDEXX Stock Down Despite Q4 Earnings & Revenue Beat, Margins Rise

Market reaction: despite the beat, shares sold off in early trading — indicating investors were disappointed by the tone or range of guidance (or rotated out after the run‑up). Negative Sentiment: Valuation risk: IDXX trades at an elevated P/E, which can amplify downside when guidance is viewed as conservative or when growth expectations are re‑priced.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc (NASDAQ: IDXX) is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX’s product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.