Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Nwam LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Nwam LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,460 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.3% of Nwam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $33,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,481,000 after acquiring an additional 54,987 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,153,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total transaction of $280,316.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,148 shares in the company, valued at $5,925,398.28. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.22, for a total transaction of $583,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 505,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,993,927.48. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,061 shares of company stock valued at $10,351,262. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JMP Securities set a $300.00 price target on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.18.

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $243.00 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $258.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.84 and its 200 day moving average is $229.85.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Featured Stories

