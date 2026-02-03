Live Oak Investment Partners Sells 6,133 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Live Oak Investment Partners trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 51.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,768 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,133 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 849,721,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $186,420,422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,097,285 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $82,073,203,000 after buying an additional 5,163,208 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,717,657 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $47,332,625,000 after buying an additional 3,721,658 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,438,011,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,527,354,000 after acquiring an additional 302,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.22, for a total transaction of $583,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 505,934 shares in the company, valued at $117,993,927.48. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total transaction of $4,311,031.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,208,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,070,771.40. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 47,061 shares of company stock valued at $10,351,262 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $243.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. CICC Research raised their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.18.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

