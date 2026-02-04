13,123 Shares in China Yuchai International Limited $CYD Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in China Yuchai International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $724,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in China Yuchai International during the third quarter worth about $2,270,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 70.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 135,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 56,085 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 136.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares during the period. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,759,000.

China Yuchai International Stock Performance

China Yuchai International stock opened at $48.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.82. China Yuchai International Limited has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $49.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of China Yuchai International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered China Yuchai International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Ltd. (NYSE: CYD) is a Cayman Islands–incorporated holding company with principal executive offices in Singapore. Through its subsidiaries, the company is a leading manufacturer and distributor of diesel engines in the People’s Republic of China. Its principal operating subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited (GYMCL), has been producing diesel engines since 1951 and ranks among the country’s largest heavy-duty engine makers.

The company’s core product portfolio includes high-speed and medium-speed diesel engines for on-highway trucks and buses, off-road vehicles such as construction and agricultural machinery, marine propulsion systems, and power generator sets.

See Also

