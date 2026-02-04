13,123 Shares in China Yuchai International Limited $CYD Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in China Yuchai International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $724,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in China Yuchai International during the third quarter worth about $2,270,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 70.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 135,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 56,085 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 136.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares during the period. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,759,000.
China Yuchai International Stock Performance
China Yuchai International stock opened at $48.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.82. China Yuchai International Limited has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $49.93.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on China Yuchai International
About China Yuchai International
China Yuchai International Ltd. (NYSE: CYD) is a Cayman Islands–incorporated holding company with principal executive offices in Singapore. Through its subsidiaries, the company is a leading manufacturer and distributor of diesel engines in the People’s Republic of China. Its principal operating subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited (GYMCL), has been producing diesel engines since 1951 and ranks among the country’s largest heavy-duty engine makers.
The company’s core product portfolio includes high-speed and medium-speed diesel engines for on-highway trucks and buses, off-road vehicles such as construction and agricultural machinery, marine propulsion systems, and power generator sets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than China Yuchai International
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Ray Dalio Says Buy Gold. I Say Get Paid Every Month From It
- [No Brainer Gold Play]: “Show me a better investment.”
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.