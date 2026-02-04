Louisiana-Pacific Corporation $LPX Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,506 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 11,241 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth $26,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 497 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 5.2%

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $89.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $73.42 and a 12 month high of $119.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.69%.The firm had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LPX shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $97.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Louisiana-Pacific

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.06 per share, with a total value of $249,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 41,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,090.94. The trade was a 8.43% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 14,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $1,318,571.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 489,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,536,132.20. The trade was a 2.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,344 shares of company stock worth $10,170,949. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) is a leading manufacturer of building materials and engineered wood products for residential, industrial and light commercial construction. The company produces a diverse portfolio of products, including oriented strand board (OSB), engineered wood siding, trim, molding, sheathing panels and subflooring. Its flagship product lines, such as LP® SmartSide® trim and siding, are designed to offer enhanced durability, moisture resistance and ease of installation, helping builders and homeowners achieve long-lasting performance in a variety of climates.

Founded in 1973 as a spin-off from Georgia-Pacific, Louisiana-Pacific established its reputation by pioneering innovative manufacturing techniques for OSB, becoming one of the first companies to bring the product to market in the 1980s.

