Insmed, Inc. $INSM Stock Holdings Lessened by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 138,486 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the third quarter worth $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Insmed by 59.6% during the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Insmed in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Insmed by 169.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ INSM opened at $157.16 on Wednesday. Insmed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.40 and a 1 year high of $212.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 19,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $3,247,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 306,891 shares in the company, valued at $51,864,579. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Leo Lee sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total value of $14,692,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 54,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,711,224.30. This represents a 57.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 269,669 shares of company stock valued at $49,310,335. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

INSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Insmed from $142.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Insmed from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Insmed from $230.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Insmed from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.04.

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company’s principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

