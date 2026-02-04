Optimize Financial Inc Takes $558,000 Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 12.3% in the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,825,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,187,000 after buying an additional 1,184,294 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,925,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,783,000 after buying an additional 12,675 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 176.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,746,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,172 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,840,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,284,000 after acquiring an additional 958,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,406,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,028 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brent A. Beebe sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total value of $274,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 13,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,691. This represents a 13.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $119.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.09. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.80 and a 52 week high of $142.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a positive return on equity of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar Tree has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on DLTR shares. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Dollar Tree to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group set a $150.00 target price on Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.10.

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company’s stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree’s merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

