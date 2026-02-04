Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 79.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,080 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $35,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 9.2% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $419.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $478.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $499.03. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.74 and a 52 week high of $651.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.46, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.320-14.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.580 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Synopsys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,338,270. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total value of $1,685,035.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,058.34. The trade was a 17.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 4,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,036 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

See Also

