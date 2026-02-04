Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Sells 29,394 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD reduced its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 29,394 shares during the quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $14,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $2,278,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 26,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% during the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 264,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR stock opened at $103.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.17. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.15 and a fifty-two week high of $162.39.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KKR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.57.

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

