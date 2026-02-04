AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 22,017 Shares of The Campbell’s Company $CPB

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 318.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,017 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell’s were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,960,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,585,000 after acquiring an additional 149,679 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Campbell’s by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,608,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,890,000 after purchasing an additional 642,490 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Campbell’s by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,576,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,279,000 after purchasing an additional 121,777 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Campbell’s by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,941,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,804,000 after purchasing an additional 71,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Campbell’s in the third quarter worth about $77,940,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Campbell’s Stock Performance

CPB opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average is $30.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -0.04. The Campbell’s Company has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $43.85.

Campbell’s Announces Dividend

Campbell’s ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. Campbell’s had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Campbell’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 8th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 8th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. Campbell’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPB. Weiss Ratings cut Campbell’s from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Stephens lowered their price target on Campbell’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Campbell’s from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Campbell’s in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $71,577.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,748.64. The trade was a 9.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 11,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $325,017.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,884.78. The trade was a 20.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 19.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Campbell’s Company Profile

Campbell’s (NASDAQ: CPB) is a leading manufacturer of shelf-stable foods and beverages, best known for its iconic soups and broths. Headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, the company offers a diverse portfolio of products designed to meet consumer demand for convenient, affordable meals and snacks. Since its founding in 1869, Campbell’s has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to expand its presence in the food industry.

The company’s brand portfolio includes Campbell’s Condensed Soups, V8 juices, Prego pasta sauces, Swanson broths and stocks, Pace salsas and dips, and Pepperidge Farm baked snacks.

