Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Sold by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 41,075 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 35.1% in the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.0% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $696.00 to $683.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.68.

Insider Activity

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 22,046 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.56, for a total transaction of $12,424,243.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 84,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,404,976.52. The trade was a 20.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Shafer sold 10,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $6,435,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,238,600. This represents a 36.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 124,517 shares of company stock valued at $72,363,568 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $569.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $593.32 and a 200 day moving average of $540.94. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $643.99. The stock has a market cap of $214.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 15.05%.The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.70%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.