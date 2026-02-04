Truist Financial Corp Sells 14,194 Shares of Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,194 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Abound Wealth Management boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 341.8% in the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 29,900.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STZ. UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $165.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.91.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 3.2%

STZ opened at $160.59 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands Inc has a one year low of $126.45 and a one year high of $196.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.44.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 7th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 11.08%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.600 EPS. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 29th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 64.35%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company’s beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on‑premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply‑chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

Further Reading

