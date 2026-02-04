Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Stake in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,596 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,767 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $23,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sachetta LLC grew its position in Stryker by 58.7% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 276,173 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.28, for a total value of $97,566,397.44. Following the sale, the director owned 2,702,108 shares in the company, valued at $954,600,714.24. The trade was a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Preston Wendell Wells sold 165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.88, for a total transaction of $60,370.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,200.72. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 278,291 shares of company stock worth $98,340,570. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of SYK opened at $360.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Corporation has a twelve month low of $329.16 and a twelve month high of $404.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Raymond James Financial raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Stryker from $410.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird set a $437.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.56.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons’ offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

Featured Stories

