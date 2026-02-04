Independent Advisor Alliance Boosts Stock Position in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 0.6% in the second quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 17,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 1.9% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Dollar General by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dollar General from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.35.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $148.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Dollar General Corporation has a 12-month low of $70.01 and a 12-month high of $154.75. The company has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.38.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.33. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.76%.

In related news, EVP Tracey N. Herrmann sold 12,583 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $1,573,755.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,870,666.36. The trade was a 28.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 2,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $333,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 29,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,666.88. This trade represents a 7.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 58,673 shares of company stock worth $7,713,389 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation’s prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General’s stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

