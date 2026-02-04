National Pension Service Boosts Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $5,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 4,545.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Friday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. National Bankshares set a $63.00 price objective on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $366,930.21. Following the sale, the director owned 276,308 shares in the company, valued at $15,923,630.04. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $335,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,186 shares in the company, valued at $737,097.40. The trade was a 31.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE FNF opened at $54.56 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $66.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.34%.The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company underwrites title insurance policies that protect property owners and lenders against title defects, liens, and other encumbrances. Alongside its core title insurance operations, FNF offers escrow and closing services, e-recording solutions, and real estate data and analytics through a network of agents and underwriters.

FNF operates through two primary segments: Title Insurance and Specialty Insurance and Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.