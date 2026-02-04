Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG Shares Sold by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,662 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,051,262,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 34.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,512,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,188 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth $68,013,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,452,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,448,703,000 after purchasing an additional 228,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 698.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 243,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,214,000 after purchasing an additional 213,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.
Simon Property Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $189.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $136.34 and a one year high of $193.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.05. The company has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.39.
Simon Property Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 128.09%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.79.
Get Our Latest Report on Simon Property Group
Simon Property Group News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Simon Property Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 FFO and revenue topped estimates: Simon reported FFO of $3.49 and revenue of $1.79B, driven by higher lease income and rising base rents at U.S. malls and premium outlets — a sign of continued demand at higher‑end retail locations. Simon Property Q4 FFO Beats Estimates on Higher Revenues & Rent
- Positive Sentiment: Company raised FY‑2026 FFO guidance to $13.00–$13.25 per share (above many prior street models), and outlined a ~$4B development/redevelopment pipeline — both supportive of forward cash‑flow visibility and capital deployment. Simon Property Group outlines $13.13 per share FFO guidance and $4B development pipeline while
- Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted robust leasing momentum, mid‑90% U.S. mall/outlet occupancy, record annual FFO, and ongoing redevelopments — evidence management expects durable consumer spending at premium shopping destinations. Simon® Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns: Simon declared a quarterly dividend of $2.20 per share (annualized yield ~4.6%), reinforcing the REIT’s cash‑return profile. Simon® Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Bank of America kept a Buy and $208 target citing conservative 2026 guidance and redevelopment upside; Evercore raised its target to $198 (in‑line rating) — showing continued analyst interest and upside from some desks. Buy Rating on Simon Property Group Driven by Conservative 2026 FFO Guidance…
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript and coverage are available for deeper detail on leasing trends, tenant mix and capital allocation — useful if you want management’s color on how durable the recent rent gains are. Q4 2025 earnings call transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary views SPG as a beneficiary of a more predictable rate path and stable consumer spending at premium retail, making it a favored REIT if rate volatility eases. 2 REITs That Look Attractive in a Stable Rate Environment
- Negative Sentiment: FFO is still below the prior year (Q4 FFO $3.49 vs. $3.68 year‑ago), which highlights that growth isn’t uniform and could make investors cautious about sustainability of margin expansion. Simon Property (SPG) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and leverage considerations: SPG is trading near its 52‑week high and carries meaningful financial leverage; that combination can prompt profit‑taking and heighten sensitivity to interest‑rate moves. SPG Stock Profile
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Simon Property Group news, Director Larry C. Glasscock purchased 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $186.00 per share, for a total transaction of $67,518.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 43,899 shares in the company, valued at $8,165,214. This trade represents a 0.83% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glyn Aeppel purchased 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $186.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,176.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 19,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,623,466. This represents a 1.12% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,192 shares of company stock valued at $407,712. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Simon Property Group Company Profile
Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE: SPG) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.
Simon’s portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Simon Property Group
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Ray Dalio Says Buy Gold. I Say Get Paid Every Month From It
- [No Brainer Gold Play]: “Show me a better investment.”
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.