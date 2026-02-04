Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG Shares Sold by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,662 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,051,262,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 34.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,512,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,188 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth $68,013,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,452,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,448,703,000 after purchasing an additional 228,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 698.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 243,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,214,000 after purchasing an additional 213,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $189.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $136.34 and a one year high of $193.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.05. The company has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 163.69% and a net margin of 72.71%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 128.09%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.79.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Larry C. Glasscock purchased 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $186.00 per share, for a total transaction of $67,518.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 43,899 shares in the company, valued at $8,165,214. This trade represents a 0.83% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glyn Aeppel purchased 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $186.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,176.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 19,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,623,466. This represents a 1.12% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,192 shares of company stock valued at $407,712. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE: SPG) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon’s portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

