Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Position in Emergent Biosolutions Inc. $EBS

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 401,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,789 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Emergent Biosolutions worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Emergent Biosolutions during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Emergent Biosolutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emergent Biosolutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EBS. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Emergent Biosolutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of EBS opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 5.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95. Emergent Biosolutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 2.35.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, Director Ronald Richard sold 21,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $263,148.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 98,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,051.49. The trade was a 18.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emergent BioSolutions is a global specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing medical countermeasures and specialty products that address public health threats. The company’s portfolio includes vaccines, antibody therapies and critical care products designed to protect against biological, chemical and emerging infectious disease threats. Emergent has longstanding partnerships with government agencies, including the U.S. Department of Defense and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), to support national preparedness programs.

Key commercial products in Emergent’s lineup include BioThrax (anthrax vaccine adsorbed), ACAM2000 (smallpox vaccine) and Vaxchora (cholera vaccine), alongside therapeutic treatments such as Anthrasil (anthrax immune globulin) and the naloxone-based nasal spray Narcan for opioid overdose reversal.

