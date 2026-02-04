Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Shares Sold by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd cut its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 65.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,832,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,536,801,000 after acquiring an additional 42,343 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,826,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,008,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,198 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,313,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,214,585,000 after purchasing an additional 36,821 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,941,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,019,062,000 after purchasing an additional 305,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $628,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $759.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $79.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $757.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $654.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $476.49 and a 52 week high of $821.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.74 by $0.70. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.41%.The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This is an increase from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.47%.

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target to $950 and kept an “overweight” rating — a sizable increase that signals strong analyst conviction and adds meaningful upside to the stock. Benzinga

JPMorgan raised its price target to $950 and kept an “overweight” rating — a sizable increase that signals strong analyst conviction and adds meaningful upside to the stock. Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and lifted its target to $865, reflecting continued confidence after Regeneron’s Q4 beat. Benzinga

Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and lifted its target to $865, reflecting continued confidence after Regeneron’s Q4 beat. Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its target to $800 and maintained an “overweight” view, another vote of confidence supporting the rally. Benzinga

Cantor Fitzgerald raised its target to $800 and maintained an “overweight” view, another vote of confidence supporting the rally. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo lifted its price target to $800 (equal weight) — a modest boost that still reinforces momentum from the quarter. Benzinga

Wells Fargo lifted its price target to $800 (equal weight) — a modest boost that still reinforces momentum from the quarter. Positive Sentiment: Regeneron highlighted new EYLEA HD presentations (QUASAR and ELARA results) at Angiogenesis 2026 — positive clinical data that can support the ophthalmology franchise outlook. EYLEA HD Presentations

Regeneron highlighted new EYLEA HD presentations (QUASAR and ELARA results) at Angiogenesis 2026 — positive clinical data that can support the ophthalmology franchise outlook. Positive Sentiment: Coverage roundup notes analysts revising forecasts after Regeneron’s upbeat Q4 results—consensus attention on the beat is lifting sentiment. Analyst Revisions After Q4

Coverage roundup notes analysts revising forecasts after Regeneron’s upbeat Q4 results—consensus attention on the beat is lifting sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley nudged its target to $769 but kept an “equal weight” rating — a very small adjustment that signals limited near‑term upside from their view. TickerReport

Morgan Stanley nudged its target to $769 but kept an “equal weight” rating — a very small adjustment that signals limited near‑term upside from their view. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary pieces discuss Regeneron’s pipeline progress and valuation gap; useful context for longer‑term investors but not an immediate catalyst. Yahoo Finance

Market commentary pieces discuss Regeneron’s pipeline progress and valuation gap; useful context for longer‑term investors but not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Truist trimmed its target slightly to $818 (still a “buy”) — a small downward tweak that may temper upside expectations from some investors. Benzinga

REGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $768.00 to $769.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $745.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $790.64.

In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,500 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,400. This trade represents a 46.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.43, for a total transaction of $280,766.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,503.19. This trade represents a 9.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

