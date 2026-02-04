Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,766 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $66,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,400. This trade represents a 46.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.43, for a total value of $280,766.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,503.19. The trade was a 9.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on REGN. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $820.00 to $818.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $745.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $768.00 to $769.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $790.64.

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target to $950 and kept an “overweight” rating — a sizable increase that signals strong analyst conviction and adds meaningful upside to the stock. Benzinga

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $759.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $757.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $654.25. The stock has a market cap of $79.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.40. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $476.49 and a twelve month high of $821.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.74 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.47%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

