National Pension Service Acquires 14,077 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,077 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.2% in the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 57,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at $997,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 720.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 45,829 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth $648,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 227.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 698,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,780,000 after purchasing an additional 485,425 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $82.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.37 and its 200-day moving average is $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 52 week low of $79.23 and a 52 week high of $134.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.33.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 76.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.150 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.69%.

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. DA Davidson set a $81.00 price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $98.00 target price on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.77.

Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

