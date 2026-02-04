Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Decreases Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,045 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 8,972 shares during the quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. HSBC set a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.98.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $180.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.31. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.21 and its 200 day moving average is $182.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The company had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.99%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.90, for a total value of $14,312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,494,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,355,852.70. The trade was a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total transaction of $5,432,355.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,286,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,196,578.86. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,563,834 shares of company stock valued at $283,360,391 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

