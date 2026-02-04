Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.3077.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NP. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Neptune Insurance in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Insurance in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price target on shares of Neptune Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Neptune Insurance from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings began coverage on Neptune Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. They issued a “sell (d)” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NP. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Neptune Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,507,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neptune Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,063,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $2,068,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $759,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Insurance in the third quarter valued at about $171,000.

Shares of NYSE:NP opened at $24.96 on Wednesday. Neptune Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.91.

Neptune Insurance (NYSE:NP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $44.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million.

Our mission is to create a smarter, more resilient insurance platform powered by AI, data science, and technology, enabling insurers to deploy capacity with confidence and delivering instant access to coverage for policyholders and agents. Neptune is a leading, high-growth, highly profitable, data-driven managing general agent that is revolutionizing the way homeowners and businesses protect against the growing risks of flooding. We offer a range of easy-to-purchase residential and commercial insurance products — including primary flood insurance, excess flood insurance, and parametric earthquake insurance — distributed through a nationwide network of agencies.

