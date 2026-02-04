NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 335,123 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 46,010 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.5% of EULAV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $62,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on NVDA shares. CICC Research boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Hsbc Global Res raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.98.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $37,564,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,818,547 shares in the company, valued at $717,199,497.54. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.90, for a total transaction of $14,312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,494,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,355,852.70. This represents a 5.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,563,834 shares of company stock valued at $283,360,391 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $180.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.NVIDIA’s revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.99%.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

