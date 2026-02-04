Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $98.98 Million Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,534 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $98,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 3.8% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nadja West sold 2,178 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.47, for a total transaction of $430,089.66. Following the sale, the director directly owned 28,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,623,945.60. The trade was a 7.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 13,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.11, for a total transaction of $2,732,475.42. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on THC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.88.

Shares of THC opened at $193.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.86 and a 200 day moving average of $192.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 12 month low of $109.82 and a 12 month high of $222.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet’s operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

