HP Inc. $HPQ Stake Decreased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,526,236 shares of the computer maker's stock after selling 138,295 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH's holdings in HP were worth $123,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HP during the second quarter valued at about $91,698,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in HP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,385,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,536,318 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,095,078,000 after buying an additional 2,395,056 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 93.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,874,334 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $119,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of HP by 76.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,662,544 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $114,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, January 16th. HSBC set a $30.00 price target on shares of HP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.31.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.17. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $35.28. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.21.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 330.68%. The company had revenue of $14.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company's revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.810 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 41,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 141,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,856. This trade represents a 22.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 16,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $415,306.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,196.27. This represents a 99.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 91,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,277,993 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HP

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

