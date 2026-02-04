Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Stock Holdings Reduced by Optimize Financial Inc

Optimize Financial Inc cut its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 43.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,338 shares during the period. Dell Technologies accounts for about 0.8% of Optimize Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Optimize Financial Inc’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DELL. Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 95.3% in the third quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 33,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 16,488 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 24,493.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 411,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,402,000 after buying an additional 410,271 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 637.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 19,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 16,711 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 273,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,990,000 after acquiring an additional 12,695 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 904.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 18,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 16,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL stock opened at $117.03 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $168.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.66 and its 200-day moving average is $133.26.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 234.84%. The business had revenue of $27.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.920-9.920 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.500 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 28.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Egon Durban sold 71,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total value of $9,806,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,172,428 shares in the company, valued at $161,935,755.36. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 42.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Argus raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.26.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

