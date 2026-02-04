Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. $GTLS

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 54.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 351,281 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $59,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Chart Industries by 4.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 74.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 14.1% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE GTLS opened at $207.44 on Wednesday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.60 and a 12-month high of $216.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

Chart Industries, Inc (NYSE: GTLS) is a leading global manufacturer of engineered equipment for the storage, distribution and end-use of hydrocarbon and industrial gases. The company specializes in cryogenic systems and components, serving key markets such as energy, chemical processing, industrial gas, food and beverage, and medical gases. Chart’s product portfolio includes large-scale cryogenic storage tanks, vaporizers, heat exchangers and pump systems designed to maintain gases in liquid and gaseous states under extreme conditions.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Ball Ground, Georgia, Chart Industries has evolved through targeted acquisitions and organic growth to expand its technological capabilities and geographic reach.

