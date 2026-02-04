AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,785 Shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,785 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the second quarter worth about $55,000. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 90.2% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 1,012.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNX opened at $161.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 1-year low of $92.23 and a 1-year high of $167.76.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 8th. The business services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.15. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. TD SYNNEX has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 16th. This is an increase from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of TD SYNNEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.64.

In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Richard T. Hume sold 25,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.67, for a total transaction of $4,016,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 47,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,235.05. The trade was a 34.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Merline Saintil sold 168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.38, for a total value of $25,767.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,507.56. This represents a 2.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 48,651 shares of company stock valued at $7,733,817 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology industry. Formed in September 2021 through the merger of Tech Data and SYNNEX Corporation, the company provides a comprehensive range of products, services and solutions that span hardware, software, cloud, mobility, security and data center technologies. TD SYNNEX partners with vendors, resellers and system integrators to design, deploy and support IT infrastructures across diverse market segments, including commercial enterprises, public sector organizations and retail operations.

The company’s core business activities include the distribution of technology products from manufacturers such as servers, storage, networking equipment and peripherals, as well as the resale and provisioning of software licenses and cloud-based solutions.

