NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Nwam LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Nwam LLC decreased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 243,012 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,896 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 3.1% of Nwam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $44,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% in the third quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $180.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.31. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.99%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, January 8th. HSBC set a $320.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Benchmark increased their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.98.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total transaction of $5,432,355.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,286,826 shares in the company, valued at $229,196,578.86. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total transaction of $63,605,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,049,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,160,699.19. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,563,834 shares of company stock valued at $283,360,391 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

