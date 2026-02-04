Adobe Inc. $ADBE Stake Lessened by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 27.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,519 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 20,251 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Adobe by 350.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 4,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $485,323.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,382,225.75. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $350.00 price objective on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $391.81.

ADBE stock opened at $271.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $327.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.48. The company has a market cap of $111.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $271.02 and a 12-month high of $465.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.81 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

