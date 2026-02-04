Callan Family Office LLC Has $3.66 Million Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Callan Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,429 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth $27,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 208.6% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 658.8% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director G Mason Morfit purchased 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $260.58 per share, with a total value of $25,015,680.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,994,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,309,155.22. This represents a 3.31% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neelie Kroes sold 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total value of $929,259.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,271.30. This trade represents a 34.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM opened at $196.13 on Wednesday. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.11 and a 1-year high of $348.04. The company has a market cap of $183.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.39. Salesforce had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.57.

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

