Callan Family Office LLC Has $3.66 Million Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Callan Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,429 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth $27,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 208.6% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 658.8% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director G Mason Morfit purchased 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $260.58 per share, with a total value of $25,015,680.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,994,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,309,155.22. This represents a 3.31% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neelie Kroes sold 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total value of $929,259.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,271.30. This trade represents a 34.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Key Stories Impacting Salesforce
- Positive Sentiment: Large government win & expanded AI work — Salesforce landed a multibillion‑dollar U.S. Army cloud/AI engagement and is promoting its Wildfire AI initiative, which supports revenue durability and long‑term contract visibility. Salesforce Extends AI Reach With Army Deal And Wildfire Initiative
- Positive Sentiment: AI adoption accelerating — Analysts highlight rising AI adoption across Salesforce’s customer base; the note frames current revenue lag as an opportunity if AI monetization ramps. This supports longer‑term growth expectations. Salesforce: AI Adoption Is Surging – The Revenue Lag Is The Opportunity
- Positive Sentiment: Technicals suggest a bounce may be possible — Technical analysts say CRM is in oversold territory after a sharp pullback and note consensus analyst revisions are trending higher, which can precede a rebound. After Plunging 17.7% in 4 Weeks, Here’s Why the Trend Might Reverse for Salesforce.com (CRM)
- Positive Sentiment: Market commentators still upbeat on long‑term story — High‑profile investors/commentators (e.g., Jim Cramer) call Salesforce “really great” while acknowledging the market’s short‑term judgment, which can reassure some investors. Jim Cramer Says Salesforce is “Really Great” But He Accepts the Market’s Judgment
- Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment is mixed-to-positive — Surveys show an average “moderate buy” recommendation; that indicates analyst conviction but not unanimity. Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue growth concerns and deep drawdown — Coverage notes Salesforce has declined sharply (double‑digit/30%+ ranges cited) driven by missed top‑line growth expectations; that remains the primary investor worry and explains much of today’s selling pressure. This Beaten-Down AI Stock Could Stage a Comeback in 2026
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst debate on downside risk — Several pieces ask how low CRM can go, keeping headline risk elevated and increasing the chance of further short‑term volatility. How Low Can Salesforce Stock Go?
Salesforce Stock Performance
CRM opened at $196.13 on Wednesday. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.11 and a 1-year high of $348.04. The company has a market cap of $183.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.39. Salesforce had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Salesforce Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 22.16%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.57.
Salesforce Company Profile
Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.
Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.
