Apple Inc. $AAPL Position Trimmed by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,861 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,656 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 8.6% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Apple alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its holdings in Apple by 333.3% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 41.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 0.2%

AAPL opened at $269.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $268.11 and a 200 day moving average of $252.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $288.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 13.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Maxim Group raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $276.47 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.70.

Get Our Latest Report on Apple

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total value of $1,017,654.96. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,030.54. This represents a 19.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

More Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.