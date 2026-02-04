Alta Capital Management LLC Buys 90,170 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 226.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,170 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up 1.6% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $28,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,583,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 57,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Guerra Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Waste Management by 59.5% in the third quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc now owns 9,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at $3,092,000. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 16,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO John J. Morris sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.49, for a total value of $151,448.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 106,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,405,316.15. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.01, for a total transaction of $151,116.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 22,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,576.92. This represents a 2.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,806 shares of company stock worth $1,490,204. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Analysts have raised price targets on WM across multiple reports (new targets run roughly from low‑$235s up to $270), reflecting stronger confidence in the company’s outlook and supporting buying interest. Read More.

Here are the key news stories impacting Waste Management this week:

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $225.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.11 and a twelve month high of $242.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.66 and a 200 day moving average of $219.14.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 10.74%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.25%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $250.00 to $243.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Waste Management from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Waste Management from $232.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.55.

Waste Management, Inc (NYSE: WM) is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

