Apple Inc. $AAPL Stock Position Lessened by Godsey & Gibb Inc.

Godsey & Gibb Inc. decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 159,201 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.6% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $40,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Apple alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 3.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 34,062 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 22.2% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 554,166 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $141,107,000 after purchasing an additional 100,631 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 91.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,407 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $102,465,000 after purchasing an additional 192,240 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in Apple by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,426,605 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $363,256,000 after buying an additional 465,393 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 354,537 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $90,276,000 after buying an additional 26,189 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $269.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $288.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 13.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total value of $1,017,654.96. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,030.54. This trade represents a 19.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Apple from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $325.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.70.

Get Our Latest Report on AAPL

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.