Machina Capital S.A.S. Sells 7,151 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Machina Capital S.A.S. reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 53.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,193 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,151 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,029,950,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Adobe by 16.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,407,162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,705,043,000 after buying an additional 610,215 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.6% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,664,151 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,417,587,000 after buying an additional 548,903 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,922,630 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,130,707,000 after buying an additional 24,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,137,724 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $827,043,000 after buying an additional 78,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $366.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $391.81.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $271.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $271.02 and a 1 year high of $465.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 41,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,382,225.75. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

