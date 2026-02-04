Savant Capital LLC Sells 16,448 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Savant Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,448 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $38,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 26,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after buying an additional 7,078 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 34,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 26.8% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 16.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,207,000 after purchasing an additional 144,860 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 372.5% during the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, COO John J. Morris sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.49, for a total transaction of $151,448.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 106,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,405,316.15. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.32, for a total transaction of $151,111.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,159 shares in the company, valued at $12,316,791.88. This trade represents a 1.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,204. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WM stock opened at $225.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.66 and its 200-day moving average is $219.14. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.11 and a 1 year high of $242.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 10.74%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.25%.

Several research firms recently commented on WM. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Waste Management from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Waste Management from $266.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $232.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.55.

Positive Sentiment: Analysts have raised price targets on WM across multiple reports (new targets run roughly from low‑$235s up to $270), reflecting stronger confidence in the company's outlook and supporting buying interest.

Positive Sentiment: Post‑earnings commentary highlights healthy cash flow, margin resilience and RNG (renewable natural gas) initiatives — operational positives that underpin higher analyst targets and medium‑term earnings potential.

Positive Sentiment: Operational win / responsiveness: Waste Management is partnering with the City of Jackson for winter‑storm trash collection recovery efforts, showing local operations and emergency response capability that can support near‑term revenue and community relations.

Neutral Sentiment: Brand/sponsorship exposure at the WM Phoenix Open (Pro‑Am draws, Birds Nest concerts and other event coverage) boosts visibility and marketing value but is unlikely to move fundamentals materially in the short term.

Neutral Sentiment: Local and event safety coverage: reporting on what the Phoenix Open is doing differently this year (and how police are handling impaired driving around the event) is primarily reputational and operations‑related — monitor headlines but expect limited direct impact on earnings.

Negative Sentiment: Cluster of insider sales disclosed for Jan. 30 — multiple senior executives (CFO, COO, several SVPs/VPs and others) reported modest reductions in holdings. These look like routine monetizations (not departures) but the concentration of filings may create short‑term investor caution.

Waste Management, Inc (NYSE: WM) is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

