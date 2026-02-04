Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC Stock Holdings Lifted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,638 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $15,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,186,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,109 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $48,702,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 126.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,366,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,955,000 after buying an additional 762,536 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 63.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,785,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,461,000 after buying an additional 692,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2,680.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 545,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,728,000 after buying an additional 525,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 1.8%

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $81.44 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $89.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 407.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $133.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

LSCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $80.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Tonya Stevens sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $173,082.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 74,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,973,208.75. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ford Tamer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.95 per share, with a total value of $619,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,105 shares of company stock worth $1,369,590. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company’s product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice’s solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

