Prologis, Inc. $PLD Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 193,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,410 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Prologis were worth $22,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Prologis by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 587,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,241,000 after buying an additional 83,966 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,443,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,788,000 after acquiring an additional 56,272 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 33.4% in the third quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 100,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,488,000 after acquiring an additional 25,133 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 42.8% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 165,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,946,000 after purchasing an additional 49,604 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prologis news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.60, for a total value of $79,239.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,340.80. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $131.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.19. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $134.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.39. The firm has a market cap of $122.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.42.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 37.86%.Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 113.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLD. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Prologis from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.32.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

