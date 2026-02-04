Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ Holdings Raised by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth about $34,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 31.2% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DPZ opened at $401.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $417.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.29. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a fifty-two week low of $382.47 and a fifty-two week high of $500.55.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. TD Cowen cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $530.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $445.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $480.56.

In other news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 4,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.06, for a total value of $2,113,872.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,300.64. This trade represents a 41.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc (NASDAQ: DPZ) is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

