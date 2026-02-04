Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Acquires 2,363 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,399 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $13,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 18.7% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,578,000 after purchasing an additional 23,117 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 25.0% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 26,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 27.8% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in Micron Technology by 6.2% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 403,105 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,683,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Micron Technology from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $190.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.76.

Micron Technology stock opened at $419.44 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $455.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.84.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 4.37%.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.09, for a total value of $4,156,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 165,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,891,091.62. This trade represents a 8.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teyin M. Liu purchased 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $337.07 per share, with a total value of $3,910,012.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,823,471.70. The trade was a 428.04% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and sold 61,123 shares worth $19,547,151. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

