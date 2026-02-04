Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 31,615 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 38.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,615 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $27,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 208.6% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Salesforce by 658.8% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $264.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.57.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, Director Neelie Kroes sold 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total transaction of $929,259.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,271.30. This represents a 34.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 134,662 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.70, for a total value of $31,605,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 139,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,803,314.90. This trade represents a 49.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Down 7.0%

Shares of CRM opened at $196.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $183.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.57. Salesforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.11 and a 52-week high of $348.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.39. Salesforce had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 17.91%.The company had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Salesforce News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.