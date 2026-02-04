Flossbach Von Storch SE Buys 95,746 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Flossbach Von Storch SE boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 95,746 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch SE’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $116,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.0% during the second quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. UBS Group set a $475.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Broadcom from $385.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.28.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $320.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 67.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $414.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $353.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.61.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 54.62%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.30, for a total transaction of $24,311,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 132,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,133,942.80. This represents a 34.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $10,434,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 277,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,428,573.34. The trade was a 9.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 779,901 shares of company stock valued at $284,069,237 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

