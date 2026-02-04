Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Sold by Strengthening Families & Communities LLC

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC trimmed its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 83.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MU. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 18.7% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,578,000 after buying an additional 23,117 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 25.0% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 26,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in Micron Technology by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 403,105 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,683,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $275.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.76.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $419.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $309.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.84. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $455.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $472.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 1.52.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The company’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 4.37%.

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $1,318,150.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,139 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,614.57. The trade was a 20.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.09, for a total transaction of $4,156,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 165,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,891,091.62. This trade represents a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and have sold 61,123 shares worth $19,547,151. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

