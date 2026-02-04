Visa Inc. $V Shares Sold by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,775 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 22,501 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.8% of Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $54,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sonoma Allocations LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $710,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,348 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $438,196,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares in the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Visa by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 95,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,783,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $862,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.00.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $329.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $599.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $338.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.25. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.00 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.14%.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total value of $3,661,152.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,641.18. The trade was a 52.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total transaction of $707,919.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,789.09. This represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

