Visa Inc. $V Shares Bought by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 8,697 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Visa alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $29,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its position in Visa by 287.0% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 89 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 202.7% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Insider Activity

Visa Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total transaction of $3,661,152.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,641.18. This represents a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total value of $707,919.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,789.09. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $329.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $599.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.25. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $299.00 and a 1-year high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Truist Financial set a $374.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $425.00 target price on Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $385.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on V

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.